'Extremely special day': Karan Deol wishes brother Rajveer Deol 'best' for his debut release Dono

The buzz around the movie Dono is really high, as it will be introducing two new faces in the industry. Taking forward the family legacy, Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol, and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon have stepped into the Bollywood industry. On the other hand, the film has also marked the directorial debut of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish S. Barjatya. The film has already been released in the theaters, receiving rave reviews from the audience. While being the supportive pillars, Rajveer’s family has been cheering him up from the beginning, recently, his dear brother; Karan Deol has also shared a sweet post wishing him luck.

Karan Deol wishes brother, Rajveer Deol on his debut release, Dono

Today, on October 5, Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol’s elder son, Karan Deol shared a sweet post for Brother Rajveer Deol. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a beautiful picture from his wedding as he wished his younger brother for his debut film. Expressing his excitement, he captioned the post, “An extremely special day! From having the same dreams to seeing them getting fulfilled. Super excited to see you on the big screen @the_rajveer_deol. We have seen you working hard for this day. All the best, we are proud of you!”

Take a look:

Users' reaction

The post shared by Karan attracted reactions from several fans and followers. While Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol dropped red hearts in the comments section, a fan commented, “You two brothers look amazing together (red-heart emoji) best of luck dear @the_rajveer_deol @imkarandeol”, another fan commented, “All the best @the_rajveer_deol may this closure open people's hearts for you”

Notably, earlier today, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also shared heartfelt wishes for their son.

About Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol

Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol are the sons of Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol.

Karan Deol stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, co-starring debutante, Sahher Bambba. The film also had Aakash Ahuja, Mannu Sandhu, Vijayant Kohli, and Nupur Nagpal amongst others. He will be next seen in Apne 2 with Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

About Dono

Dono is a love story set against the backdrop of a destination wedding where two strangers fall in love with each other. Led by Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, the film is written and directed by Avnish S. Barjatya. A joint venture of Rajshri and Jio Studios, the film is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya.

