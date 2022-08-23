Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Gauri Khan and Karan Johar double the excitement in NEW promo; Watch

Grab your popcorns as the 'Fabulous Wives' of Bollywood are all set to return with a bang. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh have returned with the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. To note, the OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam, and Seema who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The show is the talk of the town and just a few hours ago, Netflix dropped a promising, brand new promo and we cannot keep calm!

The promo doubled the excitement as it featured Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. To note, they had also appeared in the previous season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It also featured Maheep, Seema, Bhavana, and Neelam. While sharing the promo, the Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "Excuse me, the only advice I need is my own...#FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives".

Watch promo here

A few days back, the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released. Sharing the trailer, Netflix India captioned: There you go! The fabulous divas and their classy lives are back to get us hooked to glam and goss! The #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives Trailer is out now! Catch Season 2 of #FLOBW on 2nd September." The trailer also featured Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday.

To note, the reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage lives at home and work and their equations with each other. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will premiere on September 02.

