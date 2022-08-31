Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2: Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana and Seema enjoy jungle safari in new still; PIC

'Fabulous Wives' of Bollywood are all set to return with a bang. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh have returned with the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. To note, the OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam, and Seema who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The show is the talk of the town and just a while back, Maheep Kapoor dropped a still from their show, which premieres in just a couple of days.

Maheep Kapoor shared a still from their much loved show. In the still shared by Maheep, she, along with Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh can be seen enjoying a jungle safari together. The four Bollywood wives wore safari jackets and also wore glamorous sunglasses. Bhavana pointed towards something and the other wives looked in the direction Bhavana was pointing in. Maheep's Instagram caption read, "Look at us finding our next big drama! You’ll catch up on that soon because Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 drops in TWO DAYS". The excitement for the show is increasing with every passing day.

Have a look at the still shared by Maheep Kapoor from the show:

A few days back, the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released. Sharing the trailer, Netflix India captioned: There you go! The fabulous divas and their classy lives are back to get us hooked to glam and goss! The #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives Trailer is out now! Catch Season 2 of #FLOBW on 2nd September." The trailer also featured Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday.



To note, the reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage lives at home and work and their equations with each other. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will premiere on September 02.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan was 'really happy' about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' success, reveals Bhavana Pandey