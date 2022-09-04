Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Shanaya Kapoor feels Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan will get married first

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 recently premiered on Netflix It has been one of the most awaited web series of the year. The OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix in 2020 and it is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma.

The show also features Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. They have been best friends since childhood and no matter what, have always had each other's back. In one of the episodes, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday were seen renewing their wedding vows after which, Ananya and Shanaya were seen discussing their weddings. Shanaya said, “I feel like between you and me, you’d (Ananya) get married first.” To which the actress agreed and said: “My whole idea was like, I was going to get married with them again. Waiting for that to happen.”

Further, Shanaya added: “It will be first you (Ananya), then Suhana, and then me,” hinting that she would be the last one to tie the knot. Shanaya also said that she wants a traditional wedding, while the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress said, “I want like three weddings. I want to have like a function.”

On the work front, Shanaya will be debuting alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Bedhadak. Suhana, on the other hand, will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. While Ananya has been in the industry since 2019 when she gave her debut in Student Of The Year 2.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday on besties Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor's debut: Emotional for me, can't wait to see them shine