Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 Trailer: Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam, Seema return with twice the sass & drama

The fabulous four are back! Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh have returned with the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Just a while ago, Netflix India dropped the promising trailer of the highly anticipated show. The second season was announced last year and the shoot was wrapped up in February 2022. The first season landed on Netflix in 2020. The series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively.

