Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Maheep Kapoor reveals she left hubby Sanjay’s house once with Shanaya

Ever since the trailer of the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has been out, fans have been going gaga over it and cannot wait to watch the web show. All the ladies on the show have been winning hearts with their fabulous performances in the show and fans have been loving their honesty on the show. In one of the episodes of the web show, Maheep Kapoor revealed that due to her husband Sanjay Kapoor’s discretion she had once walked out of their marriage with Shanaya Kapoor.

Elaborating on this incident Maheep Kapoor went on to say that she had a newborn baby and as a woman and a mother your first priority is your child. She continued, “I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself and if I look back and if I broke this sh*t up I would have regretted it all my life because, you know when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace and I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

Maheep Kapoor further confessed that it was not a compromise and she wanted her marriage to work at any cost. After Seema asked if she has forgiven Sanjay, She replied ‘of course’. Maheep then says that their relationship has grown and at times Sanjay wanted to stab her for being a royal b*tch. Although she said that they both forgave each other on many stages in their lives. She also revealed about not giving much time to Sanjay because of their kids, but he never complained.

To note, the reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage lives at home and work and their equations with each other. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will premiere on September 02.

