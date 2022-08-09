Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 To Indian Matchmaking S2: A sneak peek of shows coming this year; WATCH

Netflix India has promised its subscribers a power-packed 2022. A few hours back, on Tuesday, the streaming platform shared a 2-minute-long teaser video revealing the first look of its new series, including Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, Indian Matchmaking season 2, Mumbai Mafia, Indian Predator, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, In Real Love, and Social Currency. With new characters, new seasons, and new adventures, Netflix has ensured our watchlists are full for the rest of the year.

Sharing the promo, Netflix India captioned: "THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET REAL. Here's a glimpse of the reality shows and documentaries we have coming your way this year!" No release date was announced, but the new seasons will be streaming soon. The teaser featured glimpses from the second season of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh's show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. It focuses on their personal lives, who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni. Indian Matchmaking has also renewed for a new season and it gives a glimpse of Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, and her clients who are looking for their 'jeevan saathi'.

It also shows a glimpse into new shows that will steam on Netflix this year. It also featured South actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. In it, the lovebirds can be seen talking about their love story. The next show is IRL: In Real Love which is a dating reality show featuring Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha as the hosts of the show. The teaser clip also features a new show called Social Currency, which is a reality competition show where eight of our social media influencers will compete to win the show. While the other two shows are Mumbai Mafia- Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer.

Check out the PROMO:

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 Teaser: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey & Seema return with a bang