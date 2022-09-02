Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 Twitter Review: Maheep, Seema, Bhavana, Neelam get a thumbs up from fans

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is finally here! It has been one of the most awaited web series of the year. The OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix in 2020 and it is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma.

It follows around the bond between four fun-loving women from Bollywood's inner circle as they juggle professions, family, and friendship. Soon after Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives went live on Netflix, it got the netizens hooked and booked immediately and reactions started to pour their reactions. It also started trending on social media since quite some time and needless to say, netizens gave a huge thumbs up. A user said: "Not me finishing all the episodes today at once." Another user added: "These beautiful ladies.. The wait is almost over."

Here's how fans reacted to Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2:

Earlier, ahead of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2' release, Maheep Kapoor shared photos with the cast and wrote: "This is me realising there's not enough wine in the world to prepare y'all for this season. Don't forget to watch Season 2 of #FLOBW, now streaming on @netflix_in! @seemakiransajdeh @neelamkotharisoni @bhavanapandey @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @uttam.domale @netflix_in @dharmaticent."

Meanwhile, the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also featured Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. While the second seasons features Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Seema Taparia Jackie Shroff, and many others.

