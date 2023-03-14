Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Delhi Crime, Mismatched, She to return with season 3- VIDEO

Last year, Netflix brought back stories that kept audiences at the edge of their seats, had them rolling on the floor laughing, and made them catch feels. It won’t be any different now with popular series such as ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Mismatched’, and ‘She’ - all returning for Season 3. Beloved by fans and critics alike for their unique storylines and performances, the third instalment of these fan-favourite series will see loveable characters returning along with new adventures and even newer faces.

Netflix announces season 3 of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, and other series

Looks like we’re all set for the next few months. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, drama, comedy or thrillers, Netflix India has something for everyone! Fans are in for a treat as the streaming giant has now announced that our favourite shows are coming back with a new season. Netflix posted a video, which begins by showing tweets from fans, showing their excitement for 3rd season of their favourite shows. Bhavana Pandey is then heard saying, “You don’t even know what’s coming!” This is followed by glimpses of the shows Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched and She- all of which have been renewed for a third season.

“Shway Shway! It’s time to refill your coffee cups because our favourites are coming back for a NEW SEASON with a whole lotta twists, crime and drama!” read the caption. Check out the announcement video below!

Needless to say, fans were super excited! Reacting to the announcement video shared by Netflix India, one fan wrote, "Kota factory letss goooooo," while another Instagram user commented, "FINNALLYYYYYY!!" Other fans expressed their excitement for the season 3 of Mismatched, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, She and Delhi Crime.

Delhi Crime is headlined by Shefali Shah, while Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around the lives of celebrity wives Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor. Kota Factory follows the lives of a group of students preparing for IIT entrance exams, while Imtiaz Ali's She is about a female police constable who goes undercover to to bust an underworld gang. Mismatched is a coming-of-age romantic series starring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade and others.

