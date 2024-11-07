Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Neelam Kothari reveals facing camera after 25 years was difficult for her; says, 'I was very insecure...'

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 released on October 18, 2024. Still, fans can't keep calm from talking about the show and various stars featured in it. One if them is Neelam Kothari who shared several significant instances from her personal life on the show. Recently, in an interview the actress revealed that she was hesitant to talk up the show after several years of doing films and felt insecure about her age and looks.

In a candid conversation with News18, the actress who impressed audiences with her wonderful roles in the 80s and 90s shared about her feelings on doing the show. Kothari stated that initially doing the show was difficult for her as she faced the camera after 25 years.

She admitted being concerned about how people will think about her because she had become older. Moreover, Neelam was conscious about her looks on-screeen.

She said,“Coming back and facing the camera in the beginning was very, very difficult for me because people had seen me on screen 25 years ago. I was very conscious of the fact that yes, I had become older and my biggest fear and insecurity was how I looked. Will people accept me? I have aged as well. I was very insecure about that. I wasn’t sure how the audience would take to me.”

For those unaware, the actress has worked with popular stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, etc.

The new season of the show was particularly emotional for the actress as she for the first time discussed her first marriage to Uk-based businessman Rishi Sethia in 2000. Kothari revealed that how she tried to everything to make the marriage work but when it came to her identity she put her foot down.

The actress also mentioned how her her name. Neelam also revealed that her daughter Ahana asked her about her divorce out of the blue because she found it on Google about her mother.

During the interview she was asked if she has overcome the past of the instances that still impact her. In her reply, Neelma said that she has navigated through the highs and lows in her life. Although it wasn't easy, she believes that women always deal with situations and come out stronger from it.