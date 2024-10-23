Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Riddhima Sahni REVEALS she had 'hugest crush' on Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor reacts

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is on a roll in her debut show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The debutante, who is playing herself in Karan Johar's production, has been stealing the limelight as a Delhiite on the show. Riddhima Sahni recently revealed that she had the 'hugest crush' on Sanjay Kapoor. Her co-star Maheep Kapoor reacted by asking not to call her 'aunty'.

In an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hangs out with the Bollywood wives inside a park in Delhi. During their interaction, Riddhima spilled the beans that she had the "hugest" crush on Maheep Kapoor's husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor in the past.

While their co-star Neelam Kothari was surprised, Riddhima continued that Sanjay was her first crush, and she used to refer to him as an "uncle" back then. Riddhima also wondered how she should address him now.

To which, Maheep said, "Don’t you dare call me aunty. I will beat the sh*t out of you." Later, while talking to the camera, Maheep expressed that Riddhima having a crush on Sanjay is "cute and sweet". She added that Riddhima has a "great taste in men".

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 was released on October 18. Backed by Karan Johar, the show is available to watch on Netflix. Apart from Riddhima, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi are the new additions to the season.

Originally released as Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the show brought Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari sharing the screen space for the first time. The first season was out in 2020. After two years, the makers released its second season.

For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni. The couple has a daughter named Samara Sahni who aspires to enter in films. Riddhima is actor Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister. Alia Bhatt is her sister-in-law.

Maheep Kapoor exchanged marital vows with Sanjay Kapoor in 1997. Born as Maheep Sandhu, the former actress was Sanjay's longtime girlfriend. The couple has two children, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

