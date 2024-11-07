Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3: Shalini Passi reacts to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spilling wine on her; says ‘I’ve realized that playing the clown comes...'

After creating two entertaining seasons of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (formerly Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives) with four B-town wives, the makers added three Delhi divas to the mix. After the third season aired in October 2024, art collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi became a viral sensation. Recently, she opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spilling wine on her during their Mauritius vacation.

During a conversation with India Today, Shalini Passi stated that it wasn’t fun sitting on the beach with wine spilled all over her, especially with the wind blowing. But at that moment, she thought that if she got up and walked off, the cast and the production team would have to wait an hour for her to freshen up and return.

Calling herself an emotional human being, she stated that at that point, she was thinking about the team as they were already in a different place. She further added, “Though I like to play the clown and have fun, over the years, I’ve realized that playing the clown comes from a very serious and secure place.”

Expressing that she has a higher purpose in life, the popular wife of the reality TV show stated that her main purpose isn’t to throw a tantrum or make people feel bad for their actions, but it is to be effective in my life. She concluded by saying that she doesn’t want to fight small battles but win the bigger war.

Shalini Passi was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, talking about her routine, food, and lifestyle. This is when she revealed she doesn’t like to take any medicines. The celebrity added, “I have not taken antibiotics since like last 25 years I would have 103 fever and not take anything because I want my body to heal itself and my want my immunity, I want the body to fight the infection.”

For the unknown, the earlier two seasons of the TV series focused on the lives, struggles, and families of popular 90s actress Neelam Kothari, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna Pandey and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh. The third season also focuses on the lives of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

