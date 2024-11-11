Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi reveals her dream role in acting and it has a connection with Sunny Deol; Can you guess?

Shalini Passi, known for her style, demeanor, wit, lifestyle, charm, beauty, and more, has won the hearts of fans on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Along with her talents in singing, dancing, and painting, fans are curious to know if she plans to venture into acting. In a recent interview, she revealed her dream acting role 'a dramatic part in a Partition-era film, similar to Sunny Deol's Gadar and Gadar 2'.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Live, Shalini Passi was asked about her dream acting role. She mentioned that, as of now, she doesn't have any specific plans for acting. She explained that acting requires proper learning and a lot of effort from people.

Ask if she is thinking to do something more, Passi said, "Well, one show happened, and some offers came in. Offers keep coming, but the thing is, if I had a dream role, it would be something set during the Partition. You know, like a black-and-white film. If something like that comes up, I would work hard and learn for it."

When asked if she was interested in doing traditional romantic roles, Passi replied that she was not interested in that genre. She shared that she is drawn to the World War I and World War II eras, particularly the 1940s and 1950s, as it feels special to her.

She expressed a deep interest in the freedom movement in India during that time, describing it as a fantasy she’s had since childhood. Passi mentioned her desire to play a role or portray an artist from that era in a film, adding that everything would unfold in its own time.

Shalini joined the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix in Delhi cast, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, and Kalyani Chawla, offering a fresh perspective to the show.

At 49, Passi has become a notable figure on social media, celebrated for her bold and extravagant personality, which goes beyond her eye-catching fashion choices. She has become an advocate for self-love, emphasizing her belief that holding onto grudges can negatively affect her skin.

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, now renamed Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is currently streaming on Netflix.

