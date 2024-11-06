Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Shalini Passi says Riddhima Kapoor and Kalyani Saha Chawla ‘ganged up’ against her; 'I was relying...'

The reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has been making headlines ever since its premiere in October 2024. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi are the new additions this season. Recently, Shalini expressed that she felt Riddhima and Kalyani had ‘ganged up’ against her while she was ‘relying’ on them.

Karan Johar and the ladies of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives recently sat together for a virtual chat where they looked back at the season. The filmmaker asked Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla if they felt that Shalini Passi was holding some kind of ‘resentment’ towards them.

In response, Riddhima stated that if there was some resentment, she would appreciate it if Shalini opened up about it. She said, “Like, I say things to your face. If at all I have genuinely made a mistake, I will tell you about it.”

Kalyani also mentioned that she felt Shalini was still ‘miffed’ at them. Recalling what she said in the show, Kalyani shared, “I said it into the camera; I said Shalini is like my real sister. I will always tell her off.” But Shalini made a canceling action and asked that why anybody should say anything to her.

Advertisement

Riddhima then questioned what the resentment was for. Shalini replied, “The thing is, you don't gang up against your team member. I felt like you guys had ganged up. I was relying on you for a lot of things, but I felt…”

Riddhima then stated that Shalini didn’t want any advice and was shutting her team out but was expecting them to side with her. At the end, Shalini revealed that they were civil with each other, but she would take her time to heal.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives followed the theme of Mumbai vs Delhi in Season 3. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who were a part of the first two seasons, formed the Mumbai side. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi made the Delhi side. The show started streaming on Netflix on October 18, 2024.

ALSO READ: Was Jaya Bachchan upset at Orry recreating her viral moment with Sonali Bendre? Influencer says ‘Navya and Agastya sent me…’