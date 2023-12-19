FACT CHECK: Reports of Gauri Khan receiving notice from ED are NOT TRUE; Details Inside
Reports of Gauri Khan receiving notice from ED are doing round on social media. But, actually this is not true.Read belowto know more.
The reports of Gauri Khan getting notice from the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly embezzling 30 crores are all false. Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was reportedly served with the ED on December 19.
Gauri Khan getting ED notice for allegedly embezzling 30 cr. is all false
While the firm was accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks, the reports of Gauri Khan getting ED notice are all false. Reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around 30 Cr. to investors and banks.
However, Gauri Khan is not at all related to any such case, and the reports of her getting an ED notice are all false and do not have
any base to it. All these reports were deliberately pointed toward Gauri Khan. Moreover, ED officials will investigate various aspects. The scrutiny of different matters will be carried out by the ED authorities.
Work front
Gauri Khan is currently awaiting the release of her husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Raj Kumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2023.
