FACT CHECK: Was Sunny Deol drunk walking on Mumbai streets? Truth behind viral video revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.s

Sunny Deol has been basking in the grand success of his 2023 release Gadar 2 which also marked his return to the big screen after a while. However, lately, the actor has been in the news for a very different reason as a video of him walking on Juhu Circle has gone viral. It reportedly shows him in a drunk state. So let's find out the actual truth behind this video.

Truth behind Sunny Deol's viral video

Recently, a video of Sunny Deol has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Sunny Deol can be seen reportedly walking drunk in Mumbai's Juhu circle. He then talks something to an autorickshaw driver and sits inside it. However, the actor was in fact not drunk as he was shooting a film called Safar. The film is directed by Shashank Udrapurkar and is a remake of the Marathi film Pravas. The Gadar 2 actor has donned a casual white shirt and jeans as he is seen fumbling something to the auto driver.

Right after the video went viral, fans started reacting to it. While some raised concerns, others thought it was a deepfake video. One user wrote, "Might be deepfake", while another one thought that he was genuinely drunk: "He is drunk", the user penned. Another set of users mentioned that he was shooting for a film.

Check out the video!

Sunny Deol revealed that he does not drink

In October, Deol gave an interview to Mashable India where she stated that he does not like alcohol. He said that he doesn't understand why people consume something that stinks, tastes bitter, and causes headaches. The actor said that he had tried it during a visit to England “to be part of the society.”

Sunny Deol's work front

Deol was last seen in the action film Gadar 2 which also starred Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The Anil Sharma directorial was a sequel to their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it turned out to be a major box-office success. He will next star in Lahore 1947 which is backed by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film will mark his reunion with Santoshi with whom he has delivered hits like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini.There have been also talks of Border 2 which will be helmed by Anurag Singh.

