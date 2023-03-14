Fahad Ahmad plants a kiss on Swara Bhasker; Actress aces Telugu bride look at Carnatic musical evening-PICS

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, who registered their marriage in court a few weeks ago, are all set to celebrate their marriage with their family and friends. Ahead of the grand wedding ceremony, Swara and Fahad’s pre-wedding festivities have commenced! Just two days ago, the actress shared some beautiful pictures from their Haldi ceremony. This was followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Now, Swara Bhasker has shared some beautiful pictures from the Carnatic vocal recital at their pre-wedding festivities, and Swara aced the ‘Telugu bride’ look.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s PICS from Carnatic musical evening

Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to post a few beautiful pictures from the Carnatic musical evening, in which she is seen posing with Fahad Ahmad. Swara Bhasker wore a beautiful red and golden brocade saree from Raw Mango. The deep red saree features pomegranate-shaped butas, and has a heavy zari palla. She accessorized with a nose ring, matha patti, earrings, necklace, red bangles, and gajra in her hair. Meanwhile, Fahad wore a white kurta, with beige-coloured Nehru jacket over it, paired with jeans. The first picture shows them striking an adorable pose, while another picture shows Fahad planting a kiss on Swara’s cheek.

“Music is the language of love. Carnatic vocal recital at the #SwaadAnusaar wedding festivities!” wrote Swara, while sharing the pictures.

In her Instagram stories, Swara shared a picture of herself and wrote, “Channelling Telugu Brides.” Her Instagram stories also give a glimpse of vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performing live on stage. “The amazing @sudharaghuraman20 making our wedding celebrations magical #SwaadAnusaar,” wrote Swara. Check out some more pictures from the pre-wedding festivities below!

