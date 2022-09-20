Faisal Khan recalls being caged in Aamir Khan’s house once, reveals being on talking terms with him

Aamir Khan is a popular star in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. Fans love to see his films and apart from that they are even interested in knowing more about his personal life. Talking about that, Aamir’s brother Faisal Khan , who rose to fame post his stint in the movie Mela recently made his directorial debut after a long hiatus. He has always been vocal about his differences from the PK actor and in a recent chat with ETimes, Faisal once again opened up on his equation with Aamir and revealed if he is on talking terms with him or not.

Faisal Khan was asked that Bigg Boss could have been an ideal platform to revive his career and connect with the audience. What stopped him from being a part of the reality show? The actor replied that in Bigg Boss they play with a contestant mentally and he did not want to get trapped in that zone. He further added, “They give you some money but by Allah’s grace I don’t need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That’s fun, you know.” Faisal Khan further expressed that there is no fun in being caged and revealed that he has been caged in Aamir Khan’s house once and does not intend to get caged again. “I want to live free and flow like water.”

Faisal Khan on his equation with Aamir Khan

When asked if he is on talking terms with Aamir Khan or not, Faisal Khan replied that they meet and greet each other on occasions and are on talking terms. But, Faisal also said that Aamir is very busy in his life and he is struggling in his busy life.

Aamir Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on Aamir's birthday, he confirmed being in talks for the Bollywood adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir and filmmaker RS Prasanna are discussing adapting the Spanish story. The 2018 film reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

