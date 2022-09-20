Faisal Khan reveals not liking Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha completely: It was not a wow film

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Be it his acting or his films, fans love everything about him and are always looking forward to his next release. Well, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Mr. Perfectioninst, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya was one of the most-awaited films in Bollywood. Unfortunately, this film did not do that well at the box office but that does not stop Aamir from being everyone’s favourite. Aamir’s brother Faisal Khan in a recent interview reviewed Laal Singh Chaddha.

Faisal Khan revealed he watched Laal Singh Chaddha not immediately but he did watch it and he felt that the film was good in parts. He further added that Aamir should have selected a better script especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. “I liked the film in parts, but not completely. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a wow! film.”

Faisal Khan on his equation with Aamir Khan

When asked if he is on talking terms with Aamir Khan or not, Faisal Khan replied that they meet and greet each other on occasions and are on talking terms. But, Faisal also said that Aamir is very busy in his life and he is struggling in his busy life.

Aamir Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on Aamir's birthday, he confirmed being in talks for the Bollywood adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir and filmmaker RS Prasanna are discussing adapting the Spanish story. The 2018 film reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

