Faisal Khan states he wants to break out of Aamir Khan's shadow; Says the actor hasn't read his film's script

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan, who rose to fame with the movie Mela, is all set to make his directorial debut soon. Read on to know more.

Faisal Khan rose to fame post his stint in the movie Mela. Now, after a long hiatus, he is all set to make his directorial debut with a new project titled Factory. The actor had earlier worked together with his brother in Mela. Not only that but he also served as the assistant director in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The latest reports suggest that the relationship between the Khan brothers has turned sour.

Meanwhile, Faisal Khan has exclusively told Times of India that he did not get any help from Aamir Khan for Factory. He also states that the Laal Singh Chaddha star has not even read the script of his film. The actor further adds that he didn’t need any help as he has been through the process. He quotes, “Whether it is a hit, it is my baby, whether it is a flop, it is my baby. I didn’t let anyone take the decisions, ultimately, as a director, you’re supposed to take your own decisions.”

The senior actor also states that he wants to break out of Aamir Khan’s shadow. He states, “Also, how does one form one’s own identity? I have had my own struggles. How does one break out of that? How does Faisal Khan ever break out of Aamir Khan’s shadow? Why doesn’t one write it as Faisal Khan’s brother Aamir?” He then goes on to say that the system needs a change. Talking about Factory, reports suggest that the actor is also going to make his singing debut with the action thriller.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan alleges Karan Johar insulted him; Says there is bias in the industry

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×