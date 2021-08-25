Faissal Khan opens up on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce: They know what is best for them

It hasn’t been long when left everyone shocked after he announced his separation with now ex wife Kiran Rao. The couple parted ways after marrying for 15 years and left everyone wondering over the reason for their separation. And while everyone is brimming with an opinion, Aamir’s brother Faissal Khan was recently quizzed about the Taare Zameen Par star and Kiran’s divorce. To this, the actor turned director stated that he isn’t the right one to comment on the matter.

Furthermore, Faissal also stated that Kiran and Aamir are the best judges of their respective lives. “I cannot give them any advice. My marriage didn’t work out, so I am no one to comment on anyone’s personal life. They know what is best for them,” he told ETimes. Interestingly, Faissal also spoke about his current equation with Aamir and stated that they share a cordial equation. “Everything is okay between us. As an individual, I take my own decisions. I am not a director who doesn’t know what he has made. I have given my best and my producers have helped me with it. God’s and the audience’s verdict remains to be seen,” he added.

To note, Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan is all over the news these days courtesy his upcoming movie Faactory. The movie marks his directorial debut and will also mark Faissal’s return to debut after a hiatus. And while Faissal is looking forward to the release of the movie, he stated Aamir has given a thumbs up to Faactory. “Both my mom and Aamir have watched the film. My mother loved it. It was my mother’s dream that I should turn director, which has been fulfilled with this film. Aamir found the film very engaging and said it is very good for a first time director,” Faissal said.

Also Read: Faissal Khan speaks on brother Aamir Khan’s reaction to his directorial debut & acting comeback ‘Faactory’