Faissal Khan recalls his conversation with Aamir Khan post Mela tanked: He told me I am not a good actor

’s brother Faissal Khan has been all over the news courtesy his upcoming movie Faactory. The actor is making a comeback in the industry not just as an actor but has also as a director. And Faissal is quite hopeful for his comeback movie, he recalled the time when Aamir told him that he wasn’t a good actor and that he must try something else. This happened during the shooting of the 2000 release Mela which also featured Aamir and Twinkle Khanna in the lead.

During his conversation Ronak Kotecha, Faisal said, “Aamir after Mela, he called me and said, ‘Faissal, you’re not a good actor, now Mela has also flopped, now what? Now, you should do something else in life’. He told me he doesn't think I'm an actor.” When it was pointed out that there were many reasons why Mela flopped, Faissal said, “But I had to bear the brunt. Aamir and me had this personal conversation. I didn't go into a discussion about why it flopped, he told me what he felt. He told me, ‘You’re not a good actor, you can't act, so you better start doing something else, you should think what you want to do in life'. So that was his reasoning. When Aamir Khan feels I'm not a good actor and I can't perform, then how do I ask him for work, ask him for help?”

Speaking about Faactory, Faissal is looking forward to the released of the movie and stated that Aamir has given thumbs to his comeback movie. “Both my mom and Aamir have watched the film. My mother loved it. It was my mother’s dream that I should turn director, which has been fulfilled with this film. Aamir found the film very engaging and said it is very good for a first time director,” Faissal said.

