Faissal Khan speaks on brother Aamir Khan’s reaction to his directorial debut & acting comeback ‘Faactory’

’s brother Faissal Khan has made his directorial debut with the upcoming film ‘Faactory’. In a recent chat with ETimes, Faissal speaks on Aamir’s and his mother’s reaction to his directorial debut. Faissal further opened up on living in Aamir’s shadow and working as a script doctor for three years at Aamir Khan Productions.

Speaking on Aamir’s reaction to ‘Faactory’, Faissal said, “Both my mom and Aamir have watched the film. My mother loved it. It was my mother’s dream that I should turn director, which has been fulfilled with this film. Aamir found the film very engaging and said it is very good for a first time director. He said to me ‘You have sung the song very well. You’re better than me.’ I replied, ‘What can I do?’”

Faissal further asked answered the question on living under Aamir Khan’s shadow. He said, “I have never bothered about all this. When a person isn’t aware of himself, that’s when they get worried about such things. I know what I am and what I can do. I know my capabilities. Kuchh toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hain kehna…”

Further in the conversation, Faissal was asked about his experience of working as a script doctor at Aamir Khan Productions. He said, “You know filmmaking is not just about scripts and script doctors. Working at Aamir Khan Productions or doing theatre with Makarand Deshpande doesn’t work for a filmmaker. You have to know your craft and I built that base at the beginning of my career as an assistant director. I have been around film sets right from my childhood so the foundation was always there.”

Also Read| Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan makes a comeback with directorial debut 'Faactory', plays a creepy character