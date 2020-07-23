Fake Followers Scam: Mumbai Police probe reveals 48% followers of two actors are fake, 10 celebs paid dollars

According to a latest report, at least 10 celebrities have paid in dollars and used services of companies offering fake followers, likes and tweets for their social media accounts.

There is ample noise surrounding the unrest in Bollywood, but there is another storm brewing which the Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating. A social media marketing fraud was brought to light by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi when she filed a complaint earlier this month on 11 July. Several reports revealed that and are likely to questioned by the police in relation to the fake social media followers scam. Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, at least 10 celebrities have paid in dollars and used services of companies offering fake followers, likes and tweets for their social media accounts.

An officer, who is privy to the investigation, revealed to the tabloid that an inquiry has led to at least 10 celebs' name popping up. And the list is based on a study conducted by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) in 2019. As per the study, there are at least two actors whose almost 48 per cent of social media followers are fake or either bots. However, this study is not available online anymore.

Mid-Day further revealed that buying fake followers and likes is an expensive business. The report revealed that one YouTube subscription could cost around $52, where as a a comment on Twitter can cost $42.12. The rate card was available on the website, www.amvsmm.com, which is no longer functional.

Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey had earlier revealed that a team involving the Crime Branch and the Cyber Cell has been formed in order to provide assistance in the investigation of the fake social media followers scam. News reports also state that a man named Abhishek Dawde has been arrested by the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU). On Wednesday, the police arrested Kashif Mansoor, a civil engineer, from Mumbai who runs a similar company but in Indian currency.

