Fake Social Media Followers Scam: Host and actor Gaurav Kapur, RJ Roshan Abbas summoned by Mumbai Police

As Bollywood continues to experience an unrest, another storm that has been brewing is the fake social media followers scam that erupted a few weeks ago. Now, according to a latest report in Zee, the Mumbai Police has summoned host and actor Gaurav Kapur and RJ Roshan Abbas in the regards to the fake followers scam. For the unversed, A social media marketing fraud was brought to light by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi when she filed a complaint earlier this month on 11 July.

Turns out, Roshan and Gaurav were summoned after CEO of Chtrbox, Pranay Swaroop came under the radar of Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with fake social media followers case. Following this, Swaroop stated that he has 30,000 clients under his influencer marketing firm. However, when summoned by the police, he refused to show up citing Covid-19 and being understaffed.

As per the report, Swaroop was also questioned on Saturday and asked to provide details like client list and company income among others. The police also is keen on finding out how the rate of influencers has increased and how are the rates fixed. Earlier, several reports had revealed that and were also likely to questioned by the police in relation to the fake social media followers scam. However, no development in that regard has taken place.

According to an earlier report in Mid-Day, at least 10 celebrities have paid in dollars and used services of companies offering fake followers, likes and tweets for their social media accounts.

