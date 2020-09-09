Fake Twitter account of Rhea Chakraborty’s dad Indrajit reacts to arrest of his daughter; Writes I should die

A Twitter handle impersonating as Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Indrajit Chakraborty, has been tweeting reacting to the news of the actress’ arrest by NCB.

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, a Twitter handle ‘Indrajit Chakraborty’ impersonating as Rhea’s father was constantly tweeting and reacting to the news of the arrest of the actress. To begin with, one tweet by the fake account impersonating as Rhea’s father tweeted how he was shattered after the arrest of his daughter and that he wanted to die as the tweet read, “No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die…”

Another tweet by the same handle, where the impostor account is questioning Rhea’s media trail writes, “बगैर किसी सबूत के पूरा देश रिया को फांसी पर लटकाने को तुला है..” However, it turned out that this was not the official account of Rhea Chakraborty’s father and so, we want to bring to your notice that Rhea’s father has not yet reacted or posted anything anywhere on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had incorrectly reported the news of Rhea’s father reacting to her arrest and after having realized that not Rhea’s father but the user was impersonating as Indrajit Chakraborty, we are, hereby, making a correction.

That said, as we speak, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty have been sent for 14 day judicial custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau, and as per reports, sessions court will hear Rhea’s bail plea tomorrow, i.e. September 10, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

