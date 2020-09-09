Fake Twitter account of Rhea Chakraborty’s dad Indrajit reacts to arrest of his daughter; Writes I should die
After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, a Twitter handle ‘Indrajit Chakraborty’ impersonating as Rhea’s father was constantly tweeting and reacting to the news of the arrest of the actress. To begin with, one tweet by the fake account impersonating as Rhea’s father tweeted how he was shattered after the arrest of his daughter and that he wanted to die as the tweet read, “No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die…”
Another tweet by the same handle, where the impostor account is questioning Rhea’s media trail writes, “बगैर किसी सबूत के पूरा देश रिया को फांसी पर लटकाने को तुला है..” However, it turned out that this was not the official account of Rhea Chakraborty’s father and so, we want to bring to your notice that Rhea’s father has not yet reacted or posted anything anywhere on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram.
Earlier, Pinkvilla had incorrectly reported the news of Rhea’s father reacting to her arrest and after having realized that not Rhea’s father but the user was impersonating as Indrajit Chakraborty, we are, hereby, making a correction.
That said, as we speak, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty have been sent for 14 day judicial custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau, and as per reports, sessions court will hear Rhea’s bail plea tomorrow, i.e. September 10, 2020.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Sonam Kapoor, Malaika & others to seek justice for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Parenting fail with both your kids....nobody is stopping you sir! You are free to do what you want...no sympathy left for this family. But I wish you a long life sir. To do some introspection on what you did to Sushant and his family. Hope this help you understand life is not all about money and drugs. However I doubt this will help you when you face god one day!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
No moral policing for Sushant’s dad who left his mother to shack up with another woman? Rhea was a grown up woman who was in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend .. the Indian law recognises it.. so what is your problem?
Anonymous 4 hours ago
You must really die of shame Mr. Chakraborty.. but Oh, no shame is left in you.. You are a father who let his children do drug peddling for earning money. You are a father who stayed with her daughter-live in home. You are a middle class man who dreamt of leading an elite class life by fleecing and murdering the son of another father... and all through by using your daughter.. Shame of you man.. Please Go and Die..
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Tumhari beti chalu hai
Anonymous 4 hours ago
You claim to be middle class Middle class has ethics and morals even now live in is a taboo how did same city deweller your daughter after two meetings straight went away why you allowed your illiterate kin to be Drug peddler don't you have ethics what about injustice to those parents and what about Sushant dad shame on you old man
Anonymous 4 hours ago
First do drug test to SSR family too, they all are partying people, it was mentioned before they all partied in SSR farm house where it is said drug parties happened, so how come these sisters and dad don’t use them, look at his sisters insta Iam leaning towards this family into drugs too, test them and get all their chats too
Anonymous 5 hours ago
This man should really die of shame!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
true
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Wishing for someone's death!?!? Wow,ur parents must be ashamed...
Anonymous 5 hours ago
This drug addict old man is trying to garner sympathy on his horrible children's condition for which he is responsible for raising such a terrible children
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Losing a son is more painful... Having realised that they belonged to middle class how come parents failed to instill basic middle class values to children... In middle class families so much importance is given to guiding kids the right way.... This clearly shows how as parents they turned out to be a failure... May truth triumph....Eventually truth will win.. whatever it maybe
Anonymous 5 hours ago
This is not her father's account. It's an account started by a supporter. Please do some fact checking before you post, Pinkvilla.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Only his sister's killed him, no one else
Anonymous 6 hours ago
It was a witch hunt sir!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
SSR's father left him and his mother and now is waiting for his money
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I hope people who think “is only a bit of weed” next time they buy it or smoke up see how it affects parents. Even if they don’t care for their own lives they should think of their parents. Having said that this father knew what his children were doing and was involved himself. Shameful.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
At first you think about Sushant's father. You and also all of your family member middle class family. Where every members have e personal costly car . 2 Flats in Mumbai city. .foreign tour both daughter and son.how funny? You are all drug addicted.how you maintain as you are a middle class? Think .more think . what happen is it correct or not.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
What injustice?? She herself admitted to procuring drugs, dealing with drug peddlers and taking drugs and and has also said that 80% of BW does drugs. Her brother too confessed. Even if Ssr asked her to buy drugs for him she could have refused and not stayed with him. BW is asking if Ssr was a child that she used to feed him drugs? Is Rhea a child that he used to force her to buy and have drugs?? Yes media has got the facts out but people are smart and can understand when to believe the media and when not to. Anurag kashyap says that BW was quite coz they new Ssr used to take drugs and was depressed. It is that he was still getting movie offers from producers? They have to think before they talk.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
At least you know they are alive. What about Sushant's father? He will never see his son again.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Do you feel SSR's dad's pain now? or are you rolling a joint to dull the effects?