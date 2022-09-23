Falguni Pathak REACTS to Neha Kakkar's recreation of her iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’

Neha Kakkar’s recently released song ‘O Sajna’ has become the talk of the town. Fans are not liking the remake and have been trolling her badly on social media. To note, the song is a recreation of Falguni Pathak’s iconic number 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'. It is one of the most popular songs from the 90s. Several fans criticized Neha for not doing justice to the original. They have flooded the Twitter handle with memes. Meanwhile, Falguni reacted to the new song and said that she has not watched the video till now.

Talking to reporters during her new song launch, Falguni said, “I thank all my fans for liking the original till now. The song had simplicity. I have not watched the video till now. I will watch it. But the songs made during that time like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai had simplicity in their video, in the music, lyrics, and picturization. These all things are very important. Maybe that is what people are missing. Remixes are made today and some are very nice but these things should be kept in mind. Maybe that’s why people are not liking it."