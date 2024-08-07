Falguni Pathak shares why she prefers performing on stage than playback singing; says 'Bhaag-daud zyada karni padti hai'

Fondly known as Dandiya Queen, Falguni Pathak is one of the most famous singers from the 90s. Millennials have grown up watching her popular tracks like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Chudi Jo Khanki, and Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. Falguni says she feels "lazy" to do playback singing while discussing why the singer prefers performing on the stage rather than crooning for movies.

During a recent interview with PTI, Falguni Pathak shared that she doesn't avoid working in movies but feels more content to perform on the stage as the singer has sung live since she was nine.

Falguni expressed that she has to "run around a bit more" while recording songs for movies. "I feel very happy and content. Thodi si bhaag-daud zyada karni padti hai (You have to run around a little bit more when it comes to playback singing)," the singer said.

"(You have to) meet this person, that person, go to the studios and sit there for hours. I am a bit lazy about it," she added.

Falguni Pathak further expressed how she creates her songs and the key elements the singer keeps in mind during her compositions. The 55-year-old singer shared that the song should have a catchy tune and a good melody. Falguni added that she refrains from using "double-meaning lyrics" in her tracks.

Talking about her fans, Falguni Pathak said that she feels grateful for them as they wait for her to perform every year. While speaking to Pinkvilla earlier, the Sawan Mein singer expressed her feelings about singer Neha Kakkar recreating her iconic song, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai as O Sajna.

The 2022 song received backlash during its release with many fans slamming Neha for "ruining their childhood memories". Falguni echoed their sentiments while sharing it on her Instagram stories back then.

"I feel overwhelmed and touched by receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings," the iconic singer told us back then.

Falguni Pathak's other notable songs include Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, Aiyo Rama, Pal Pal Teri Yaad Sataye, and O Piya to name a few.

