Fam Jam: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu & other members pose heartily in this UNSEEN PIC from the wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two recently tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their close friends and family. The pictures from their wedding have already taken the internet by storm and fans are still going gaga over the dreamy pictures. Even though the newlyweds have resumed their work and are shooting for their respective movies, their family members are still sharing unseen pictures from their special day. Today Tina Razdan shared yet another family pic featuring both the stars and the entire Bhatt and Kapoor family.

In the picture, we can see Ranbir Kapoor clad in a beige kurta holding Alia Bhatt who looks stunning in a red salwar kameez. The actor put his arms around her neck and both of them cannot stop smiling in this picture. On one side we can see a smiling Soni Razdan sitting right next to Alia. Above them stood Shaheen Bhatt next to father Mahesh Bhatt and we can also see Tina Razdan in the picture. On the other side next to the Udta Punjab actress, we can see Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter. We can also see Neetu Kapoor resting her head on RK’s shoulder and they all look super happy.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and a video of the two from Manali had gone viral. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt had flown to Jaisalmer recently to shoot for the remaining bits of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

