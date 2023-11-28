'Families that sweat together get together': Soni Randan drops PIC with daughters Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt

Veteran actress and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's wife, Soni Razdan is quite active on social media. She often shares her daily life updates with fans and followers. Her social media is a visual treat. In a new post, she shared a picture with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from their workout session together.

Soni Razdan workouts together with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

A while ago, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram Story and dropped a picture with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Sheheen Bhatt. In the picture, the mother and the daughters can be seen posing together at the gym center.

Sharing the picture, Razdan wrote, "Families that sweat together Get together And stay together (love emojis). Take a look:

On November 28, Shaheen Bhatt turned 35. To wish her a happy birthday, Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt made heartwarming posts.

Sharing pictures with Sheheen, Razdan wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beauty my cutie my sweetie patootie Not to mention my trip advisor, co-traveller and psychoanalyst/ life advice giver and general advisor of Many Things Wish you only the best of everything always, God only knows where I’d be without you."

On the other hand, Alia penned, "you are joy .. you are light may we every now and then have a fight you are sunshine, you are breeze please please always take care of your knees I am not a writer.. I am not a poet..I’m just your loving sister and I’m sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie."

Alia Bhatt's work front

The actress is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra. She also gave a sneak peek into her character as she shared a couple of pictures a few days ago. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav pose with graffiti wall as they promote Kho Gaye Hum Kahan