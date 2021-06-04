Family Karma Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Brian and Monica find love, Vishal has problems and Amrit moves out

Family Karma is back with Season 2 and we give you our honest review of Episode 1

Family Karma Season 2 premiered yesterday, and it was a total joy ride. It was a pleasure to catch up on the familiar cast members and to get acquainted with some new ones. There have been a few developments in everyone’s life, and they were direct and open about them as always. While Anisha is still single and looking to find her prince charming (quite unsuccessfully), Brian and Monica have found love, though not with each other! Vishal is a changed man, hot headed and a bit down with all the relationship issues he has been having. Amrit on the other hand is in a happy place with boyfriend Nicholas. They have begun moving out to a place of their own, albeit only 15 minutes away from his parents’ house. Well, the first episode did not disappoint, was super entertaining and kept us glued until the very end.

Anisha Ramakrishna freezes her eggs

Last season we saw Anisha and her mom Chitra having a conversation about egg freezing. It was an emotional discussion between the mother-daughter duo that had ended up in waterworks. However, the start of this season saw Anisha going ahead with this procedure and guess what, mommy is on board! Yes, Chitra is all supportive and is seen saying that she is happy if her daughter can have a kid. However, she did mention that she is still hoping that Anisha gives birth naturally if everything turns out well. Anisha also talks about how she has been trying online dating and that it has all been a big dud. She is seen saying that people keep sending her ‘men’ and their only qualification being them having a pulse. The episode saw the continued, familiar mother-daughter banter as they headed home.

Brian Benni is in love with another Monica

The charming Brian Benni has turned 29 and the episode sees Brian’s parents decorating their home for his birthday bash. Meanwhile Brian is seen talking to his girlfriend Monica! That’s right. Brian, who was seen crushing on his childhood buddy Monica Vaswani, has a new girlfriend this season who is also Monica. What are the chances? This time it’s Monica Shah. Brian is seen saying about Monica Vaswani turning him down last season that it was a blow to his ego but that there’s plenty of Monicas out there. Monica Shah and Brian have apparently been dating for 6 months.

Monica Vaswani is dating Rish Karam

Brian reveals that Monica Vaswani is in a romantic relationship with Rish Karam. Brian’s mom however seems to be a tad upset with Monica. (Remember how she loved her last season). She is seen saying that she is happy for both Monica and Brian. However, she did tag Monica as a pr***tease, which left Brian shocked and surprised. She went on to clarify that she thinks Monica led Brian on and a nicer word for Monica would be flirtatious. Well, be nice aunty!

Amrit Kapai moves out to live with boyfriend Nicholas

Amrit Kapai, who comes out to his grandmother this season is seen moving out to live with his boyfriend Nicholas. Amrit’s dog Theo also moves out with them. Amrit’s parents are seen helping them with all the packing. When asked who they are going to miss the most, Amrit’s dad is seen choosing Theo. Quite an obvious choice we would say. C’mon, Amrit agreed with him too!

Vishal Parvani has problems in paradise

Last season we saw Vishal to be this sweet tempered, boyish guy who went all out to impress his mother-in-law. However, Vishal has changed and has become the hot-headed person who gets into fights at parties. That’s right. Parvani gets into a fight with the Patel brothers at Brian’s birthday bash. We saw Shaan last season. It seems like we will get to see more of him this time plus his brother Dillon, who is the second gay member in the cast after Amrit. Well, Dillon said mean things about Vishal and his relationship, and the new Vishal did not take that lying down. Vishal is also seen opening up to Brian and Amrit about his troubles with Richa saying she returned his engagement ring.

Bali deals with a heartbroken daughter

Bali attends Brian’s birthday bash. However, her daughter Anushka seems to have skipped it. Apparently, Anushka has had a breakup and she is not in the mood to party. On the relationship front, it seems that things are going well between Bali and boyfriend O’Malley.

Stay tuned for Episode 2 next week.

