Family Karma Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Moms join in on the boys’ fight, Vishal and Richa spiral downwards

Our much-loved reality TV show featuring an all-Indian cast, Family Karma, was back with its second episode yesterday and as always, there was a lot of drama and fireworks involved. The youngsters and their parents are dealing with the ups and downs of life, all on camera. Vishal Parvani said during an interview with Pinkvilla USA that though they were aware of the cameras at first, they tend to forget about it as the days progress. That seemed true as we watched the families at their honest best, dealing with their various emotions and feelings. Here is what transpired in yesterday’s episode:

Moms carry forward the fight that started at Brian’s birthday bash

We saw the Patel brothers breaking into a fight with Vishal at Brian’s birthday bash. Well, guess what, the moms are in on the fight and are taking it forward! That’s right. The youngsters apparently narrated the incidents of the evening at home and the moms are not thrilled. We saw Dillon’s mom Kalpana aunty get into an argument with Vishal’s mom Reshma aunty. Both the moms were defending their respective sons at the 'happy hour', which also included Lopa aunty, Amrit’s mom, and Bali.

Vishal and Richa’s relationship is on a downward spiral

Richa’s mom Lopa bought a condo in Miami and apparently told Richa not to reveal this to Vishal. Well, Vishal, who has started therapy, is not happy about this secret. Also, Richa reveals that she is not okay with the new, aggressive Vishal and she is fed up with that behavior. Richa also meets up with Anisha and tells her that things are not good between her and Vishal and that there may not be a future for them together. Meanwhile, Vishal informs his mom that Richa has returned his engagement ring.

Anisha freezes her eggs

Anisha goes ahead and freezes her eggs, with the support of her mom Chitra. The mother-daughter duo has many conversations about this topic. They get emotional at times and also laugh it out. Chitra aunty tells Anisha in a ‘this too shall pass’ tone that before they know it, she will be playing with Anisha’s kid.

Brian and Monica Shah are going strong

New love birds Brian and Monica seem to be doing well. Though they did not have a lot of screen time this week, they are seen being lovey-dovey with each other. No Monica Vaswani or Amrit this week but the buzz is that the next episode will air Amrit coming out to his grandma.

