Family Karma season 2 spoilers: Vishal opens up about therapy, Brian is dating another Monica

Family Karma Season 2 kicks off today at 9/8c on Bravo TV. We bring you some spoilers on Brian Benni and Vishal Parvani's respective relationships

The much-awaited American TV show with an all-South-Asian cast Family Karma is back with its second season and premiering today at 9/8c on Bravo. The first season of the show introduced us to many interesting families of the Indian American community in the US. We saw their lives, their relationship with their children, parents and friends. Indians everywhere connected with them and so did people of other culture, race, and ethnicities.

Last season we saw love-struck Vishal Parvani arrange a formal engagement ceremony for his love Richa Sadana. Vishal also tried to win the heart and trust of his mother-in-law in true, Bollywood style. However, there is apparently some trouble in paradise, and we will get to see that this season. As per the season 2 synopsis, these two are apparently in a tough spot and are finding it hard to handle this evolving relationship.

In a sneak peak, Vishal is seen opening up to Bali saying, “I don’t think I told you this, but I have started therapy. I’ve been expressing myself a lot more to her (Richa).” Well, we are shipping for these two and we sure hope they make it work! They made an adorable pair and their fun adventures are for all to see.

Brian on the hand other is seen throwing himself a birthday bash. Brian, who was seen developing feelings for childhood bud Monica Vaswani last season, admitted to Pinkvilla recently that his relationship status is ‘complicated’.

This season we will also see Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali’s daughter Anushka, and Amrit Kapai among others. We will also see new members Dillon Patel and Rish Karam.

