Family Karma star Anisha Ramakrishna opens up: Can we normalize celibacy and self-care

With the return of the second season of Family Karma, which premieres tonight 9/8c on Bravo, we will get to see a peek into the lives of our favorite South-Asian cast. Apparently, a lot has changed for these people since season 1, and we can’t wait to catch up on all the updates.

Last season we saw Anisha Ramakrishna trying to talk to her mom Chitra about freezing her eggs. Mom became emotional during the chat and they left it at that. However, we will see Anisha going ahead with the process this season.

During a chat with ET, Anisha revealed that this is not something people openly talk about in Indian culture. She mentioned that once people saw her doing it, they came ahead and spoke to her about having done it themselves. She revealed that people who she knew for 10 years, recently opened up to her about their egg-freezing journey. Anisha mentioned that she was surprised to know that people were hesitant to talk about this important process openly.

During season 1, Anisha had just come out of a long-term relationship. The fashion enthusiast mentions that she was not at a good place during season 1. However, season 2 will apparently see her in a new light. Anisha also opened up about being celibate for the past three years. She said that celibacy needs to be normalized and that it is nothing to be ashamed about. She revealed she didn’t’ go out there to be celibate but it just happened because she did not meet anyone special.

Well, let us wait and watch how things turn out for Anisha and the others in season 2.

