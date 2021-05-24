The Family Man 2 star Manoj Bajpayee says ‘We feel about humanity’ as the nation stands tall amidst COVID 19

Manoj Bajpayee, who will be next seen in The Family Man season 2 speaks about the show of humanity as people geared up to help one another in such a dire situation amidst COVID 19.

Recently the official trailer dropped for ‘The Family Man’ season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee as the lead detective Srikant Tiwari. The trailer made all the hype for the upcoming season of this much-awaited series on a major OTT platform. Manoj Bajpayee, in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, spoke about how overwhelmed he is to see this unity amongst people considering India’s dire condition in the second wave surge in COVID 19. Manoj is also using the massive social media footprint he controls by amplifying the needs of people from different parts of the country and connecting them to the right resources.

“It has been very tough for each and everyone in the country in this second surge of Covid-19 cases. But they have come forward to help known and unknown people. The manner in which the entire nation has come together to help each other has been an extraordinary experience,” says Manoj who also applauds the relentless efforts that people are making despite the lack of resources, medicines, hospitals, oxygen, vaccine, food, and shelter amongst others. Manoj further mentioned how he believes that when all the rest of it is over, humanity will be remembered for thriving in one of the toughest times in human history.

Manoj was COVID 19 positive in March with his wife Neha and successfully defeated the virus in due time. He said, “In the end, only this is going to matter and nothing else — no amount of money or fame are going to help you. Only humanity will be victorious in the end.”

Also Read| Manoj Bajpayee reveals the best part about The Family Man 2; Says ‘We should treat all seasons differently

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×