'Family Time’: Bhavana Pandey shares THROWBACK pictures with daughters Ananya, Rysa in frame

One cannot deny that spending quality time with family and close friends is another level of bliss. The feeling of spending quality time with your loved ones cannot be depicted in mere few words. Bhavana Pandey—the mother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and wife of actor Chunky Panday—on Friday gave her fans a treat by dropping throwback pictures of her family keeping Ananya and younger daughter Rysa Panday in the frame. These throwback pictures are from the family’s vacation to the USA. In pictures, we can see Bhavana alongwith Ananya and Rysa dining comfortably in the company of each other. The cameraperson was none other than Chunky Panday.

Bhavana dropped a cute caption along with the set of pictures shared by her and said, “The best holidays are with my pumpkins. Missing my travel partner Rysu !!! #throwback #besttimes @chunkypanday you are always the one taking the pictures” Soon after Bhavana shared this post, her best friend Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of hearts in the comments section. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was all hearts as well.