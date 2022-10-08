'Family Time’: Bhavana Pandey shares THROWBACK pictures with daughters Ananya, Rysa in frame
Bhavana Pandey, who was recently seen on screen in the popular chat show Koffee With Karan has dropped throwback pictures of her family and we are in awe of it!
One cannot deny that spending quality time with family and close friends is another level of bliss. The feeling of spending quality time with your loved ones cannot be depicted in mere few words. Bhavana Pandey—the mother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and wife of actor Chunky Panday—on Friday gave her fans a treat by dropping throwback pictures of her family keeping Ananya and younger daughter Rysa Panday in the frame.
These throwback pictures are from the family’s vacation to the USA. In pictures, we can see Bhavana alongwith Ananya and Rysa dining comfortably in the company of each other. The cameraperson was none other than Chunky Panday.
Bhavana dropped a cute caption along with the set of pictures shared by her and said, “The best holidays are with my pumpkins. Missing my travel partner Rysu !!! #throwback #besttimes @chunkypanday you are always the one taking the pictures”
Soon after Bhavana shared this post, her best friend Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of hearts in the comments section. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was all hearts as well.
In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday confessed that she has a crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Keeping this information in mind, a new video has gone viral online from a recent event wherein it seems that things are not all fine between Ananya and Aryan. Interestingly, Maheep Kapoor also made it to the Koffee couch in the same season along with Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan.
Professionally speaking, both Ananya and Chunky Panday have a couple of projects lined up. On the other hand, Rysa is focusing on completing her education at the moment. Clearly, Bhavana Pandey has a chunk of events to look forward to.
Ananya will next be seen at the box office in the film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with actors Adarsh Gourav and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. After this, she will be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.
