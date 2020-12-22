Fan actor Shikha Malhotra suffers from stroke & paralysis; Says 'Not sure when she will be able to walk again'

Shikha Malhotra recently said that her health is improving but the process is slow. She has also shared a picture with her mother from the hospital.

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who has recently suffered a stroke and paralysis on the right side of her body, has shared a picture of herself from the hospital wherein she can be seen posing with her mother. Shikha was seen in starrer Fan. According to ETimes report, Shikha has reportedly said that her health is improving but the process is slow. She has also stated that she is not sure when she will be able to walk again properly.

While sharing the picture with her mother, she wrote, “Recovering with my super woman my mumma's love n with all of yours prayers immense love respect and care coming back to normal My humble request is to Please keep watching my debut hindi feature film kaanchli all my hardwork my latest release on "Ultra movie parlour" directed by Dedipya joshii ji need your support always.”

Take a look at Shikha Malhotra’s latest picture here:

Reportedly, Shikha further elaborated that her heart gets excited when she thinks of her film Kaanchli in which she has played the lead role; however, she is helpless with her body. The actress confessed that she needs everyone’s support as she is going through a tough phase. According to Shikha, she is passionate about her work but needs a little push from her fans.

Earlier, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Shikha had volunteered to work as a nurse. She holds a graduate degree in nursing. She also said that her mother is also a frontline worker. Before suffering from stroke and paralysis, she has also suffered from Covid 19.

