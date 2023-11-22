Fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to describe his movies Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in one word; Check out SRK's response

Shah Rukh Khan is a star of the masses. He makes movies that are loved by his millions of admirers living in every corner of the world. In his free time, the actor also makes sure to interact with his fans online and respond to their queries related to his personal and professional life. At today’s #AskSRK session, King Khan described his movies in one word.

Shah Rukh Khan describes Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in one word

A while ago when he sneaked in 15 minutes from his busy schedule, the actor interacted with his curious admirers online. Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan to describe his films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in one word. Responding to it, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor used Hindi words that perfectly go with his film.

For his action-thriller film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, SRK used the word ‘Dhuandhaar’ meaning 'full of smoke'. To describe his blockbuster hit movie Jawan he used the word ‘Khabardaar’ meaning 'be warned' and for his upcoming movie Dunki, the star wrote ‘Pyaar sirf Pyaar’ meaning 'only love'.

Take a look:

2023 has been an epic year for Shah Rukh Khan. The King of Romance moved everyone to the edge of their seats with his action movies Pathaan and Jawan. The mass entertainers chased big numbers at the box office. As he gears for the release of his upcoming comedy movie Dunki, he conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly called Twitter).

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Dunki’s first romantic song

Today, on November 22, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by dropping the first romantic song titled Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki as part of Drop 2. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy is seen romancing Taapsee Pannu’s character Mannu. Sung by the singing sensation Arijit Singh and written by Swanand Kirkire & IP Singh, Pritam’s composition is sure to make it to your favorite playlist. However, we will still have to wait for an entire month to watch the movie on the big screen as Dunki is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya OUT: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's peppy romantic track is all things love