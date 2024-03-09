Fan asks Aamir Khan to make films like Pathaan; He Responds, ‘Yaar Shah Rukh bana raha hai…’

It is always a big treat for the fans to watch the three Khans together. Well, this wish of the fans recently came true at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Not only did we see Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dancing together, but we also got to witness their camaraderie. This act was proof of the fact that these three hold a special bond, and during a recent fan interaction, the PK star’s response about SRK’s Pathaan won hearts.

Aamir Khan responds to a fan wanting him to make films like Pathaan

Aamir Khan held a live session on his Instagram recently to promote his film Laapataa Ladies, a Kiran Rao directorial. Fans asked him several questions during this live session, but the one that caught our attention was connected to Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan. A fan asked the PK actor to do films like SRK’s one of the biggest hits of last year, Pathaan.

The fan question read by Aamir himself was ‘Sir aapko Pathaan jaisi filmein karni chahiye’ (Sir, you should do films like Pathaan). To this, the actor responded, “Yaar, Shah Rukh bana raha hai na achchi Pathaan jaisi. Main banata hoon Laapataa Ladies. Aap woh dekho. (Shah Rukh Khan is already making good films like Pathaan. I will make films like Laapataa Ladies. You watch that.)”

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s next project has been reportedly titled Sitaaee Zameen Par. According to the Hindustan Times report, his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will focus on Down Syndrome.

A source close to the development revealed, “Just like Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan wanted to bring focus on another condition that gets stigmatized in our society through Sitaare Zameen Par. That’s when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals.”

The source further added that other details about the film are under wraps, and whether Khan will make his directorial comeback with the film or produce it is yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s performance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet was a fun parody reveals Shiamak Davar