Fan asks 'Dunki ki 1st day collection aur Mitchell Starc ke auction price me kitna difference hoga?'; Shah Rukh Khan's GOLD reply

The much-anticipated movie of Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki, is just a few hours away from its release. While the excitement for the film amongst fans has already been skyrocketing; adding to enthusiasm, Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an #AskSRK session on X and a fan had an interesting question as he queried the difference between Dunki’s first-day collection and Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc’s auction price. King Khan, being his usual self, had a winning and witty response.

Today, on December 20, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and hosted an #AskSRK session ahead of the Dunki release. Several ardent fans swamped the superstar’s timeline with their questions, and the actor also tried responding to most of them. Amongst others, a fan shot an interesting question to the actor as he asked the actor to forecast the difference between the first-day collections of the film and the auction price of Mitchell Starc.

The fan wrote, “Dunki ki first day collection aur Mitchell Starc ke auction price me kitna difference hoga?” In response to this, the actor won over the fans with his witty and amusing response as he wrote, “Yeh ku sawaal hai bhai. Chalo and Cheese wala. Dunki me aayega wahan to gaya hai bas!! Ha ha #DunkiTomorrow”

Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on his favorite character from 2023

In addition to this, another fan also asked the actor about his favorite character played by him this year as he named all the characters from his 2023 releases. The fan wrote, “Sir Pathaan ,Azad, Vikram Rathore or Hardy which is Your Favourite character played by you this year? #AskSRK”

Reacting to the question, King Khan answered smartly as he replied, “My favourite character is the one that audience likes. So I hope you like Hardy as much as the others…he is a noble soul. An army officer and a lover. #DunkiTomorrow”

About Dunki

The highly anticipated Dunki will mark the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theaters tomorrow, i.e. December 21.

