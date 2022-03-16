Fan asks Ranveer Singh about the most daring thing he has ever done and his answer will inspire you

Ranveer Singh is on a roll when it comes to social media presence. Recently, the actor has been quite active on Instagram, where he regularly shares updates, and even treats his millions of fans to little sneak-peeks into his personal and professional lives. Apart from entertaining his fans, he also interacts with them every now and then, through question-and-answer sessions on the Stories feature of Instagram. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Ranveer indulged his followers with another such session. This is when a fan asked him about the most daring thing he has done, and his answer will undoubtedly leave you inspired.

Ranveer Singh was recently in London where he attended the Premiere League Football matches. As per his Instagram story tonight, he is now on his way to Manchester, to attend the Champions League Match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. While on the long drive, Ranveer prompted his fans to ask him anything on the ‘questions’ feature of Instagram stories. This is when a fan asked him, “What’s the most daring thing you’ve ever done?” To this, Ranveer replied, “Chased my dream”. For the unversed, Ranveer always wanted to be an actor. Even his Instagram bio reads, “Living the dream…….”. Quite inspiring, don’t you think?

Another fan asked Ranveer, “What’s the one thing you’re most thankful for?” He replied, “I am thankful for every little thing (red heart emoji, nazar emoji, folded hands emoji). A third user quizzed Ranveer about the best moment of his life, and the actor simply said that the best is yet to come.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Instagram stories:

On the work front, Ranveer will be soon seen in Jayesbhai Jordaar. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will also feature in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: When will Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor collaborate? Former answers fan’s million-dollar question