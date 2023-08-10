Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan for tips on how to impress a girl; here's how Jawan star reacted

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others. Interestingly, the film also features Deepika in a special appearance. Ahead of the grand release, SRK on August 10, launched a new poster featuring himself, Nayanthara and Vijay. Soon after the poster was released, he was seen hosting 'Ask SRK' on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a fan during Ask SRK session

During the fun interaction on the platform, one of the fans was seen asking Shah Rukh for tips to impress girls. The fan wrote, "Sir ji ladki kaise pataye kuch tips dijiye na #AskSRK." King Khan, who is known for his chivalrous gestures for ladies, was quick to give a savage response to the fan. He replied, "Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana ‘ mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawan." Have a look:

One of the fans was also seen asking about Jawan's genre. The tweet read, "Other than action what genre would you classify #Jawan as? #AskSRK #FromSRK." The superstar replied, "Emotional drama….#Jawan."

Another fan asked, "I love you as a human being . Is #jawan would be showing romantic side of you? #askSRK." Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, he ended up giving a funny reply. He replied, "All sides….front side..back side…Side side…u will see me in full 3D IMAX version don’t worry. #Jawan."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has teamed up with Atlee for the first time. The excitement around the film is sky-high. The Jawan Prevue set the Internet on fire and now the fans can't wait to watch the film on the big screen. Recently, the first song titled Zinda Banda was released and it left netizens mighty impressed. Shah Rukh flaunted his cool dance moves along with Sanya, Priyamani and other girl squad. The high on energy song received a thumbs-up from the audience on social media. The highly anticipated film will release on September 7.

