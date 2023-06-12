Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if he has quit smoking; Jawan star’s PRICELESS reply goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the most loved actors globally, hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter on Monday evening. Every time he decides to interact with his fans, he makes sure to leave everyone in splits with his witty and classy responses. Today, during the session, he spilled the beans on his upcoming films Dunki and Jawan. Interestingly, SRK reacted to a fan who asked him if he’s quit smoking. His reply has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has quit smoking

In the past, King Khan has spoken about his smoking habits. In one of the interviews, he even confessed to smoking 100 cigarettes a day. Now, a fan asked him, “Have you quit smoking?! #AskSRK.” To this, SRK replied, “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!!” Have a look:

Meanwhile, during the interaction, he also spoke about his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. When a fan asked, “Archies coming on Netflix. How do you feel as a proud father?” He replied, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually….”

Work front

Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film, Jawan. He has teamed up with Atlee for the first time. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

