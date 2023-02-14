Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if he still has abs from Pathaan? His reply in Tiger Shroff's style is winning hearts

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the glorious success of his recently released film, Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Pathaan has already crossed the 900 crore mark worldwide. The audience went gaga after watching SRK on the big screen after four long years. Amid enjoying the blockbuster run, Shah Rukh, on Tuesday afternoon, hosted 'Ask SRK' on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan on his fit body and six pack abs

King Khan announced that he was hosting 'Ask SRK'. He wrote, "Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!"

During the interactive session, one of the fans asked him about the abs that he made in Pathaan. His fans loved his raw and rugged avatar in the film. His body transformation left everyone mighty impressed. Referring to his abs, a user asked, "Sir wo abs abhi bhi hai ya butter chicken ne dabaa diye #AskSRK." To this, Shah Rukh gave a funny reply as he quoted Tiger Shroff's dialouge. He replied, "As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “ doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha."

A user also asked him if he has to take Deepika Padukone's Pathaan character Rubai out for Valentine's Day, where would he take her? He replied, "Will have to go back to Paris na for unfinished business….#Pathaan."

Work front After Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. Reportedly, Deepika will make a special appearance in the film. The film is helmed by Atlee. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It will also star Taapsee Pannu. His fans are eagerly waiting for both films to release.

