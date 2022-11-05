Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe Salman Khan in one word; Here's what the Pathaan actor quips
Salman Khan did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. The film was released in 2018.
Shah Rukh Khan has been trending ever since his upcoming film Pathaan teaser released. The teaser was released on the actor’s birthday. Fans are super excited to see their favourite star after a gap of four years. In the film, Salman Khan is also expected to appear. Well, we all know that Salman and Shah Rukh are known as good friends. The duo has often been seen encouraging each other's work by making special appearances in one another's films.
‘Describe Salman in one word’
Today, Shah Rukh Khan did an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. During the session, a fan asked him to describe Bhaijaan in one word. On this, the actor replied, “Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na.” When Salman Khan appeared in one song of Zero, Shah Rukh had thanked him. SRK was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Pathaan teaser:
The video begins with a woman's voiceover saying that Pathaan was caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. But Pathaan is not so easily killed. In another scene, Shah Rukh is seen breaking out of his cell after an impressive fight scene. Then, Deepika Padukone is introduced. John Abraham looks like Pathaan's nemesis as they fight on trucks, snowmobiles, fighter planes, tanks, and bikes.
The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
Shah Rukh Khan’s work front:
Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, the actor also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the lead, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.
Salman Khan’s work front:
Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma.
