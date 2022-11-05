Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe Salman Khan in one word; Here's what the Pathaan actor quips

Shah Rukh Khan has been trending ever since his upcoming film Pathaan teaser released. The teaser was released on the actor’s birthday. Fans are super excited to see their favourite star after a gap of four years. In the film, Salman Khan is also expected to appear. Well, we all know that Salman and Shah Rukh are known as good friends. The duo has often been seen encouraging each other's work by making special appearances in one another's films.

‘Describe Salman in one word’

Today, Shah Rukh Khan did an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. During the session, a fan asked him to describe Bhaijaan in one word. On this, the actor replied, “Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na.” When Salman Khan appeared in one song of Zero, Shah Rukh had thanked him. SRK was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.