Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to pick his favorite among Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, PK and more; here's what he did
In a recently held AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to pick his favorite Rajkumar Hirani film. Here's how the superstar responded. Read on.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The comedy-drama is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Ahead of its release, SRK conducted his popular Ask SRK session on Twitter where one fan asked him to pick his favorite film directed by Hirani. Let's find out what King Khan wrote in response.
SRK responds to naming his favorite Raju Hirani film
Today, on December 20th, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his popular Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with fans. One user shared a collage picture of all films by Rajkumar Hirani, including Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. In response, the Dunki actor wrote: "Arre yaar yeh toh bahut mushkil mein daal diya. (You have put me in a difficult position). How to choose between different pieces of your heart!! Raju Hirani is a master of emotions and good thoughts. #DunkiTomorrow"
Check out his tweet!
SRK reveals how he handles disagreements
One user asked him how he handles disagreements on a film set. "How do u handle disagreements on sets when there are so many intelligent minds involved! #AskSRK", the user asked. Shah Rukh wrote in response that he only does what the director tell him to. He tweeted, "Just do as you are told by the director. Especially if the director is Raju Hirani!! No disagreement ever. #DunkiTomorrow"
Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by him along with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani among others. It is based on the concept of Donkey flight, an illegal route used to travel to countries like US, UK and Canada. Dunki is slated to be released theatrically on December 21st, 2023. It marks the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan has sweetest reply after fan expresses sadness over not being able to watch Dunki due to exams
