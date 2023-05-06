Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to release Jawan earlier; Actor gives a hilarious reply

It's not unusual for fans to go crazy whenever there's a blockbuster release by the Khans of Bollywood. And when it is Shah Rukh Khan's film, well, they have every reason to go berserk. After the historic blockbuster, Pathaan, which is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, excitement is running high among the fans for the second release of 2023, Jawan. The film has created a lot of buzz since its announcement. Although there have been several changes to the date of the release of the film, Jawan finally got a release date and it will hit the theatres on September 7.

Fans cannot wait for Jawan's release

Shah Rukh Khan held a #AskSRK session on Twitter this evening after the announcement of Jawan's release date. The curious fans took this opportunity and flooded him with questions. The actor replied to all. However, one tweet caught our attention for Shah Rukh's reply. The actor showed his witty side when a fan wrote, "Bhai, 100-200 zyada Lelo par #jawaan movie kal hi release kar do." While this shows that fans cannot hold back their excitement for Jawan's release, Shah Rukh gave s sarcastic reply as he wrote, "Bhai itne mein toh OTT ka subscription nahi milta tujhe poori picture chahiye!! #Jawan" Fans reacted to SRK's reply and wrote, "savage reply, King."

Check out Shah Rukh's tweet here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan got a release date and the film will hit the theatres on September 7. The much-anticipated movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone among others. Initially, it was scheduled to release in theatres on the 2nd of June, 2023. However, due to delays in post-production, the film is now scheduled to be released on September 7. Gauri Khan, the producer of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, and others took to social media today to upload the clip and announce the release date. The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad.

