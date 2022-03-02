Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan when he will reveal his look for Pathaan, gets a hilarious reply in return

It has been a wonderful day for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the Badshaah of Bollywood just announced the release date of his upcoming film Pathaan. Not only this, but he also dropped a grand teaser of his movie which co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads. Continuing with the excitement, a few moments back, Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter handle where he had a fun interactive session with fans titled ‘#AskSRK’. Amid this, a fan asked him when he will be revealing his look for Pathaan. Needless to say, the actor had an epic reply.

SRK’s wit and sense of humour is not unknown to his fans and viewers. And tonight, netizens got a glimpse of the same when he was asked about his look for Pathaan. A fan tweeted, “Marvellous announcement sir.. but when r u revealing ur look (heart eyed emoji) #AskSRK”. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, ‘I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self…” Hilariously witty, or witfully hilarious? We say both!

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, and backed by Yashraj films, Pathaan will mark SRK’s comeback to the silver screen after four long years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film, Zero featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Sharing the teaser today, Shah Rukh revealed that his film will be releasing on the 25th of January, 2023.

The announcement read, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." In the video, John and Deepika can be seen introducing Pathaan and explaining how no one knows how he got the name. In the end, Shah Rukh is heard introducing himself and asking everyone to wait just a little longer to meet him.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan announces film with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, to release on Jan 25, 2023