Fan asks Tiger Shroff if Hrithik Roshan is a better dancer; The Heropanti star said THIS

Despite being a few films old, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has managed to gain a massive following. Tiger maintains quite an active presence on social media and keeps it filled with glimpses of him shaking a leg to a song, trying out a new stunt, or simply, posting fabulous pictures of himself. Apart from his acting skills, Tiger is known for incredible dance performances. On September 06, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and conducted a question and answer session with his fans.

Tiger’s curious fans quizzed him on different things including dance, Hollywood projects and NYC plans. During the session, a fan asked him- ''Who is more better dancer u or sir (sic)''. Tiger was quick to notice this interesting question. Re-posting it, the Heropanti star replied, ''@hrithikroshan hands down ba**s to the floor is way better''. For those unaware, Tiger and Hrithik featured together in the 2019 film, 'War' and shared the same stage to give an incredible dance performance on ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’.

Take a look.

On the work front, Tiger has many projects in his kitty. He will be seen in the Ahmed Khan directorial Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. Apart from that, Tiger will also feature in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Baaghi 4 and Rambo remake in the pipeline. Heropanti 2 will now release in 2022, and an official announcement on the release date is awaited from the producer. On the other hand, Hrithik will be next seen in the much-awaited film 'Fighter’ opposite .