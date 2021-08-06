Fan boy Ranveer Singh pays tribute to Lionel Messi as footballer bids adieu to FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi ends his 20-year career with the legendary club FC Barcelona after the star footballer failed to reach an agreement with the new deal with the club. The club in a statement mentioned, “Although an agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi it cannot be formalised due to economic and structural obstacles.” The statement further read, “Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not remain linked to Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the club cannot come true." Lionel Messi is considered as one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the field.

Ranveer Singh, who is seemingly a fanboy of Messi took to Instagram and expressed his emotions via a quirky post. Ranveer posted a picture of Lionel Messi and played the Mohammed Rafi ‘Aaja Aaja Main hun Pyaar Tera’ along with a laughing emoji. Messi signed his first contract with the club in 2000 when he was merely 13 years of age. He signed the contract on the napkin though he has been a free agent since June 30 after his old agreement expired. Messi played 788 games for the club. Six-time Balland’Or winner last month landed a major international trophy with Argentina when they beat Brazil to win the Copa America.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has several films lined up including Sooryavanshi, which does not have an official release date after getting postponed twice due to theaters being shut. He will also be seen playing Kapil Dev in ‘83’.

